Colts tap Carson Wentz as Week 1 starter after dealing with foot injury in camp

Carson Wentz worked all the way back from a broken foot and on Wednesday was named the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts’ first game of the 2021 regular season.

Wentz was expected to be out five to 12 weeks due to the foot injury he suffered in August. To complicate his comeback even further, he was placed on the COVID list late last month and revealed to reporters he wasn’t vaccinated, citing personal reasons.

Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Wentz will be the starter when the team takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at home, according to the NFL Network. He was also named a team captain.

Indianapolis acquired Wentz to replace Philip Rivers when the veteran quarterback called it quits following the 2020 season. Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles split after his spotty play. He led the league in interceptions with 15 in 2020 despite only playing in 12 games. He led the Eagles to three wins before being benched.

In 68 games, Wentz recorded 16,811 passing yards and 113 touchdown passes with 50 interceptions. He appeared in a playoff game in 2019 but was injured in the middle of it. He was also injured in 2017 and replaced by Nick Foles who led the team to a Super Bowl title.

Indianapolis was 11-5 last season and lost in the wild card playoffs.