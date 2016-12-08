Colorado Wins First MLS Cup!

next Image 1 of 2

The dream weekend wasn't to be for FC Dallas MVP David Ferreira.

The Colombian superstar, who won the award Friday, couldn't help his team win Sunday night's MLS Cup.

The Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas, 2-1, to win its first Cup.

Ferreira scored the lone goal for FC Dallas, and almost knocked in a second goal with five minutes to go.

FC Dallas defender George John deflected a shot into his own net in overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

