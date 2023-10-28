Expand / Collapse search
Colorado State Rams

Colorado State penalized after fans throw snowballs at Air Force bench

The first snowstorm of the season hit Colorado

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The fans at Colorado State hurt their own on Saturday.

The Rams were hosting No. 19 Air Force in a snowy Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, so the fans took advantage.

However, some took it too far by throwing snowballs at the Air Force bench.

Colorado State snowy game

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons loses the football but regained control at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. (Michael Madrid-USA Today Sports)

Announcers of the game said the fans had been warned in the first half to refrain from doing so – when it happened again early on in the second half, the Colorado State team, not the fans, were punished with a personal foul call.

The referee, while announcing the flag, asked the fans to stop.

"Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs? It'll continue to cost Colorado State," the referee said.

At the time, it was a 13-13 game. Later on in that drive, Air Force scored a touchdown to make it 20-13. They then kicked a field goal before the third quarter ended to go up 10 points.

After forcing a punt, Colorado State then turned the ball over on downs, and Air Force needed just three plays to score another touchdown to go up 30-13 with 8:51 to go. The Rams again turned it over on downs and were able to knee out the clock, getting the win.

Jay Norvell

Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell yells to the officials in the second quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. (Michael Madrid-USA Today Sports)

Air Force's 19th ranking is their highest in over 20 years, and entering Saturday, their 306 rushing yards per game were tops in the nation. They are now 8-0 on the season.

Air Force playing making tackle

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton is surrounded by Air Force Falcons defenders. (Michael Madrid-USA Today Sports)

Colorado State has now lost 26 consecutive games to ranked opponents, their last win coming in 2002.