Colorado State lands Arkansas-Little Rock transfer John Gillon

Point guard John Gillon is transferring from Arkansas-Little Rock to Colorado State, where he'll have to sit out the upcoming college basketball season.

Gillon averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman last year, when he played in 27 games and made a dozen starts for the Trojans after starring at Houston's Strake Jesuit High School.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2013-14 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Gillon is the seventh player added to Larry Eustachy's roster, which lost five senior starters from last year's NCAA tournament team.