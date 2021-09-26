Collin Morikawa clinches Ryder Cup victory for US: 'It’s a dominant win'

Collin Morikawa earned the half point the U.S. needed to clinch the Ryder Cup Sunday.

Morikawa tied with Viktor Hovland during their singles match on the final day of the Ryder Cup. Morikawa did enough to earn a half point against Hovland on the 17th hole, giving the U.S. its first Ryder Cup title since 2016.

"I don’t think this is just a win, it’s a dominant win," Morikawa said after finishing his final hole at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Since August 2020, Morikawa has been on a tear and is making his case as one of the best American golfers on the PGA Tour.

He won his first major at the end of 2020 with a PGA Championship. He beat Paul Casey and future Ryder Cup teammate Dustin Johnson by two strokes. About 11 months later, Morikawa took home the 2021 Open Championship with a two-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth.

He also added a victory over Hovland, Billy Horschel and Brooks Koepka at the WGC Workday Championship.

Morikawa is only 24 years old and has five PGA Tour victories since he made his pro debut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2019.