Collin Morikawa says 'you can't skip over' LIV star for Ryder Cup team

Keegan Bradley pulled a stunner when he confirmed earlier this week, well before captain's picks are due, that Bryson DeChambeau would be a part of the Team USA Ryder Cup team.

Since DeChambeau is part of LIV Golf, he can only earn qualifying points through the majors - but with limited opportunities, he has taken advantage.

He finished T5 at Augusta, T2 at the PGA Championship, missed the cut at the U.S. Open and then T10 at last week's Open Championship.

As it stands, DeChambeau ranks fifth among U.S. golfers for qualifying points - the top six automatically qualify.

It's hard to see DeChambeau staying inside that top-six, as he has no more opportunities for FedEx Cup points - but Bradley made his decision, and Collin Morikawa believes it is the right one, despite practically severing his ties with the PGA Tour.

"He’s one of the best golfers in the world right now. You can’t skip over that just because he plays on another tour or whatever," Morikawa, currently ranked eighth but a two-time Ryder Cup attendee, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"He truly is one of the best golfers, and that’s what Keegan wants. He wants 12 of the best American golfers to be on that team. And he brings energy. Not all of us bring that type of energy – he brings a crowd of energy through YouTube, what he’s doing – shoot, I want to be on that side of the team, too."

The move was a no-brainer for Bradley, who could potentially be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1965.

"Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup," Bradley texted Sports Illustrated. "He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet."

An emotional DeChambeau spoke with reporters after a roaring comeback in his final round on Sunday, when he shot a 64 to finish tied 10th at Royal Portrush, and he said he spoke "briefly" with Bradley during the week.

Then, he saw something "in our lockers that was pretty inspirational." DeChambeau called the message "personal," and kept it to himself. However, he made a strong statement ahead of the Ryder Cup, an event Europe won in 2023 in Italy.

"It meant a lot," DeChambeau said of Bradley’s trust in him on Team USA. "This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing."

The Ryder Cup will be held on Long Island from Sept. 26-28 at the famous Bethpage Black Course. The home team has not lost a Ryder Cup since 2012, when Team Europe stormed back in Sunday singles in the Miracle at Medinah.

DeChambeau did not play for Team USA in Rome two years ago, but Brooks Koepka, fresh off a T2 at the Masters and winning the PGA Championship, got the nod from LIV.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.