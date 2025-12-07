Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Football

College football star, coach butt heads in contentious conflict after playoff win

Montana State picked up a win over Yale

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Montana State Bobcats advanced to the next round of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs on Saturday after a 21-13 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

Bobcats running back Julius Davis had a heated exchange with head coach Brent Vigen and teammate Takhari Carr as they walked off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julius Davis gives a stiff arm

Running back Julius Davis of the Montana State Bobcats stiff-arms safety Jaylan Wesley of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Oct. 4, 2025, in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The ESPN broadcast showed Davis meeting with a Yale player on the field as Vigen tried to direct him toward the locker room. Davis didn’t appear to appreciate what Vigen was doing, and he was quick to slap the coach’s hands away from his shoulders.

Carr came over to cool down the situation, but Davis eventually pushed him away. Vigen and Davis had more words for each other. The running back appeared to get emotional as he tried to state his case to Vigen.

Davis apologized for the moment in a statement on his social media.

DUKE UPSETS VIRGINIA IN OVERTIME TO CLAIM ACC TITLE, POSSIBLY SHAKING UP CFP PICTURE

Brent Vigen on the sideline

Head coach Brent Vigen of the Montana State Bobcats looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the Oregon Ducks game at Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

"ESPN misconstrued a moment in our previous game, I was not smack talking the Yale players. I was actually dapping up a former teammate of mine from Wisconsin. I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates and my coach for my actions. In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions get the best of me and reacted in a way that was unacceptable," Davis’ statement read. "Arguing the way I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. Coach Vigen and I already talked, no one outside of this team understands our relationship and how much respect I have for him."

"I also understand that my reaction was seen by many, and I’m truly sorry for the example it set. I hold myself, my team, my coaches, and the game itself to a high standard, and I didn’t reflect that in my behavior. I’m committed to learning from this moment, handling my emotions better, and showing the respect and professionalism that my teammate, my coach, and everyone watching deserves. Thank you for holding me accountable, I will be better moving forward."

Davis had a touchdown in the third quarter of the win over Yale.

Julius Davis leaps over a defender

Julius Davis of the Montana State Bobcats leaps over cornerback Quentin Moten of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on his way to scoring a touchdown at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Oct. 4, 2025, in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Montana State will play Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue