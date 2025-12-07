College football star, coach butt heads in contentious conflict after playoff win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Montana State Bobcats advanced to the next round of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs on Saturday after a 21-13 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

Bobcats running back Julius Davis had a heated exchange with head coach Brent Vigen and teammate Takhari Carr as they walked off the field.

The ESPN broadcast showed Davis meeting with a Yale player on the field as Vigen tried to direct him toward the locker room. Davis didn’t appear to appreciate what Vigen was doing, and he was quick to slap the coach’s hands away from his shoulders.

Carr came over to cool down the situation, but Davis eventually pushed him away. Vigen and Davis had more words for each other. The running back appeared to get emotional as he tried to state his case to Vigen.

Davis apologized for the moment in a statement on his social media.

"ESPN misconstrued a moment in our previous game, I was not smack talking the Yale players. I was actually dapping up a former teammate of mine from Wisconsin. I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates and my coach for my actions. In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions get the best of me and reacted in a way that was unacceptable," Davis’ statement read. "Arguing the way I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. Coach Vigen and I already talked, no one outside of this team understands our relationship and how much respect I have for him."

"I also understand that my reaction was seen by many, and I’m truly sorry for the example it set. I hold myself, my team, my coaches, and the game itself to a high standard, and I didn’t reflect that in my behavior. I’m committed to learning from this moment, handling my emotions better, and showing the respect and professionalism that my teammate, my coach, and everyone watching deserves. Thank you for holding me accountable, I will be better moving forward."

Davis had a touchdown in the third quarter of the win over Yale.

Montana State will play Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals.