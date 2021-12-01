Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football Bowl Season
Published

College Football Playoff 2021: 6 teams to watch during conference title week

A College Football Playoff spot could be waiting for any of these teams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2021 college football conference championships will have major College Football Playoff implications on Friday and Saturday and a few teams could lock in a position with a win or move down with a loss.

Six teams will have fans biting their fingernails while watching their games between Friday and Saturday, and each has one loss, except for Cincinnati, which is undefeated but is playing for a non-Power 5 Conference title.

One team that may be safe with a loss is Georgia. The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the sport and have blown through almost every opponent they’ve faced. The team has four wins against ranked opponents and the closest victory came in a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson in Week 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Should Georgia lose to Alabama, the team still has a great chance of being in the Top 4.

The final selection show is set for Sunday at noon ET.

With all that in mind, here are the teams hanging by a wire.

-

Michigan

Hassan Haskins of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Hassan Haskins of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines picked up a big win over Ohio State last week but have the one lone blemish to Michigan State on their record. Losing to Iowa in the Big Ten title game may put them out of the Top 4 by next week.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF EXPANSION TALKS INCH FORWARD

Alabama

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is pressured by Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is pressured by Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Alabama was upset by Texas A&M earlier in the year and comes into the SEC title game against No. 1 Georgia. The Crimson Tide are No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking but a loss to Georgia could put everything in question. If Alabama wins, then they’re for sure in the Playoff but if they lose the committee is going to have a big decision to make. A lot of how the Playoff shakes out will depend on how the Crimson Tide performs on Saturday.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates a touchdown against SMU on Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates a touchdown against SMU on Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati’s path to the College Football Playoff is easy – sort of. The Bearcats need to beat Houston in the American Athletic Conference title game to stay in the Top 4. A loss and they’re definitely out.

Oklahoma State & Baylor

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon scores on a 14-yard touchdown carry against the Oklahoma Sooners in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2021.

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon scores on a 14-yard touchdown carry against the Oklahoma Sooners in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

These two teams will fight for a Big 12 title but may find themselves possibly sneaking into the Top 4. A conference title in a Power 5 Conference will certainly weigh a lot when it comes down to the final selection process. Either team winning, more so Oklahoma State, will give themselves a good case for the Playoff. Michigan, Alabama and Cincinnati losing will certainly cause a lot of chaos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan hands off to running back Chris Tyree against Toledo in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 2021.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan hands off to running back Chris Tyree against Toledo in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Notre Dame doesn’t have a conference title game to play. Their one loss came to Cincinnati but none of their wins really sticks out given the way Wisconsin fell out of the picture late in the season. And with Brian Kelly bolting for LSU, the committee has made clear it may weigh that when it comes to the final pick. The Fighting Irish are waiting for some team to fall over the weekend and if that happens, Notre Dame will certainly have a case to be in the Top 4 being that they’re 11-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com