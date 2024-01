Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

College football fans were hyped at the start of the national championship on Monday night, but it was not only to watch Michigan defeat Washington to win its first title since 1997.

Fans were hoping to catch a glimpse at a trailer for EA Sports’ new college football video game which is expected to be released over the summer. However, at no point did a commercial for the game drop during the broadcast nor did a trailer get released online.

Those expecting something were not pleased and expressed their frustrations online.

"Wait. Where the f--- was our EA Sports announcement," Barstool Sports' Big Cat wrote on X.

ESPN's Peter Burns wrote: "What a diabolically great marketing move by @EASPORTS. Creates buzz that there was going to be new information about the CFB video game during the National Championship game. Becomes a trending topic and they didn’t have to spend a dime doing it. Bravo."

"You had one job," 247 Sports' Brad Crawford wrote.

Some fans wanted a commercial, and others sought a firm release date.

Extra Points publisher Matt Brown, who has been covering the inner workings around the game, warned fans hyped for any kind of announcement to tamp down on expectations.

"I have been told not to expect some massive announcement today," he wrote on X before the game. "I would set your expectations to be pretty low. You should not freak out if you dont see gameplay or an exact date or whatever else your heart desires right now. I promise you they're still making the game.

"I think there will be *something* today, but I really think a lot of the social media hype machine does not line up with the existing reporting or what I have been hearing."

EA Sports announced in 2021 the series would return and partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Company to use uniforms, stadiums, traditions and teams for its game. In 2022, Daryl Holt, EA Sports vice president and general manager, said the game would be released in the summer of 2024.

"That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," Holt told ESPN. "And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."