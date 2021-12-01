College football conference championships: Preview, kickoff times & more
Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa is one of major title games to watch
The 2021 college football season is at one of the most important weeks – conference championship week.
Ten conference championships will be up for grabs between Friday and Saturday with a ton of College Football Playoff implications on the line. Several teams need wins to either secure a spot or look better in the eyes of the selection committee.
The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday and look like this:
- 1. Georgia
- 2. Michigan
- 3. Alabama
- 4. Cincinnati
Georgia and Alabama play each other for the SEC title while Michigan is hoping for a Big Ten title and Cincinnati is looking for an American Athletic Conference championship. Alabama already has one loss this season, as does Michigan. Losses for both of those teams could be consequential.
Teams waiting in the wings look like this:
- 5. Oklahoma State
- 6. Notre Dame
- 7. Ohio State
- 8. Ole Miss
- 9. Baylor
- 10. Oregon
Of the bottom six teams, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Baylor are the real contenders to sneak into the playoff. Oklahoma State and Baylor will vie for a Big 12 title while Notre Dame is the only team without a conference championship to play for.
When the dust settles Saturday, there could be a lot of chaos.
Here’s how the conference championship schedule shapes up. All times are Eastern and the rankings below are attributed to their latest in the AP poll.
-
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
What: Conference USA Championship
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio
When: Dec. 3, 2021
TV: CBS Sports Network (7 p.m.)
-
No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah
What: Pac-12 Championship
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
When: Dec. 3, 2021
TV: ABC (8 p.m.)
-
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor
What: Big 12 Championship
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: ABC (Noon)
-
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois
What: Mid-American Championship
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: ESPN (Noon)
-
No. 19 San Diego State vs. Utah State
What: Mountain West Championship
Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: FOX (3 p.m.)
-
No. 20 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State
What: Sun Belt Championship
Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m.)
-
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama
What: SEC Championship
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: CBS (4 p.m.)
-
No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston
What: American Athletic Championship
Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: ABC (4 p.m.)
-
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa
What: Big Ten Championship
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: FOX (8 p.m.)
-
No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 Wake Forest
What: ACC Championship
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
When: Dec. 4, 2021
TV: ABC (8 PM)