College Football
Published

College football conference championships: Preview, kickoff times & more

Big Ten Championship between Michigan and Iowa is one of major title games to watch

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2021 college football season is at one of the most important weeks – conference championship week.

Ten conference championships will be up for grabs between Friday and Saturday with a ton of College Football Playoff implications on the line. Several teams need wins to either secure a spot or look better in the eyes of the selection committee.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday and look like this:

Georgia and Alabama play each other for the SEC title while Michigan is hoping for a Big Ten title and Cincinnati is looking for an American Athletic Conference championship. Alabama already has one loss this season, as does Michigan. Losses for both of those teams could be consequential.

Teams waiting in the wings look like this:

Of the bottom six teams, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Baylor are the real contenders to sneak into the playoff. Oklahoma State and Baylor will vie for a Big 12 title while Notre Dame is the only team without a conference championship to play for.

When the dust settles Saturday, there could be a lot of chaos.

Here’s how the conference championship schedule shapes up. All times are Eastern and the rankings below are attributed to their latest in the AP poll.

-

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

UTSA players celebrate with their conference trophy after their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio.

UTSA players celebrate with their conference trophy after their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

What: Conference USA Championship

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

When: Dec. 3, 2021

TV: CBS Sports Network (7 p.m.)

-

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) tries to elude the tackle of Oregon State linebacker Riley Sharp (56) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown (13) tries to elude the tackle of Oregon State linebacker Riley Sharp (56) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

What: Pac-12 Championship

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

When: Dec. 3, 2021

TV: ABC (8 p.m.)

-

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

What: Big 12 Championship

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ABC (Noon)

-

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

What: Mid-American Championship

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ESPN (Noon)

-

No. 19 San Diego State vs. Utah State

San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Boise State in Carson, California, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Boise State in Carson, California, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

What: Mountain West Championship

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: FOX (3 p.m.)

-

No. 20 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

What: Sun Belt Championship

Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m.)

-

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta.

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

What: SEC Championship

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: CBS (4 p.m.)

-

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass as he rolls out against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) looks to pass as he rolls out against South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

What: American Athletic Championship

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ABC (4 p.m.)

-

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa

Aidan Hutchinson (97) of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a sack against the Ohio State Buckeyes with teammates during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Aidan Hutchinson (97) of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a sack against the Ohio State Buckeyes with teammates during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

What: Big Ten Championship

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: FOX (8 p.m.)

-

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes under pressure from Boston College defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Boston. 

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes under pressure from Boston College defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

What: ACC Championship

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ABC (8 PM)

