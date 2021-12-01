College football conference championships: Preview, kickoff times & more

The 2021 college football season is at one of the most important weeks – conference championship week.

Ten conference championships will be up for grabs between Friday and Saturday with a ton of College Football Playoff implications on the line. Several teams need wins to either secure a spot or look better in the eyes of the selection committee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday and look like this:

Georgia and Alabama play each other for the SEC title while Michigan is hoping for a Big Ten title and Cincinnati is looking for an American Athletic Conference championship. Alabama already has one loss this season, as does Michigan. Losses for both of those teams could be consequential.

Teams waiting in the wings look like this:

Of the bottom six teams, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and Baylor are the real contenders to sneak into the playoff. Oklahoma State and Baylor will vie for a Big 12 title while Notre Dame is the only team without a conference championship to play for.

When the dust settles Saturday, there could be a lot of chaos.

Here’s how the conference championship schedule shapes up. All times are Eastern and the rankings below are attributed to their latest in the AP poll.

-

Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

What: Conference USA Championship

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

When: Dec. 3, 2021

TV: CBS Sports Network (7 p.m.)

-

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah

What: Pac-12 Championship

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

When: Dec. 3, 2021

TV: ABC (8 p.m.)

-

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor

What: Big 12 Championship

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ABC (Noon)

-

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

What: Mid-American Championship

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ESPN (Noon)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF EXPANSION TALKS INCH FORWARD

-

No. 19 San Diego State vs. Utah State

What: Mountain West Championship

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: FOX (3 p.m.)

-

No. 20 Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

What: Sun Belt Championship

Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m.)

-

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama

What: SEC Championship

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: CBS (4 p.m.)

-

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston

What: American Athletic Championship

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ABC (4 p.m.)

-

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa

What: Big Ten Championship

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: FOX (8 p.m.)

-

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 Wake Forest

What: ACC Championship

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When: Dec. 4, 2021

TV: ABC (8 PM)