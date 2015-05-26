Clippers try to get some momentum, visit Sacramento

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Los Angeles Clippers have lost two of three, but will try to get some momentum going Saturday night when they visit Sleep Train Arena to meet the Sacramento Kings.

The two losses for the Clippers in the last week both came at home. They fell to the Miami Heat on Sunday, beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday, then couldn't handle LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Cleveland prevailed, 126-121, as James and Irving combined for 69 points.

"They made a lot of shots, but we can be a better defensive team than that," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

The Cavs shot 55.4 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from long range.

Blake Griffin had 34 points and 10 boards, Chris Paul totaled 15 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds and DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 12 boards in defeat.

Matt Barnes added 17 points, followed by 14 from J.J. Redick and 13 out of Jamal Crawford.

The game also marked history, as the Clippers became the first team in league history to have a father coach his son in an NBA game. Austin Rivers was acquired in a trade from Boston earlier this week and suited up for the first time with his new team. He played 12 scoreless minutes off the bench, finishing 0-for-4.

The Kings have lost two straight and will try to even their record in the finale of a six-game homestand.

On Friday, the Kings fell to the Heat, 95-83.

DeMarcus Cousins scored 17 to go with 11 rebounds to pace the Kings. Cousins committed eight of Sacramento's 15 turnovers, which led to 17 Miami points.

"We just couldn't create pace all night," Kings coach Tyrone Corbin said. "We just didn't look for opportunities early. We fell into the trap of pressure to play into that pace."

Ben McLemore had 15 points, followed by Darren Collison with 13, Ray McCallum with 11 and Derrick Williams with 10.

The Kings played without Rudy Gay, who was out with a left knee lateral joint capsule sprain. The injury occurred with in the first quarter of Tuesday's game versus Dallas. Carl Landry (sprained right wrist) also sat out and both are listed as questionable.

The Kings won the first matchup of the season in Los Angeles, 98-92. That victory snapped a five-game series winning streak for the Clippers, who have won three straight in Sacramento.