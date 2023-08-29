Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Clippers' Paul George calls Mavericks star Luka Doncic 'cold killer' for his trash talking prowess

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has developed a reputation for his highly competitive style of play and has been involved in several notable trash talking moments.

During a recent episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," George gave an interesting assessment of Doncic's trash talk, calling the Mavs guard "a cold killer" for his style of trash talk.

"He talks that s--- too," George said. "If you talk to him, he's going to talk that s--- to you. He not backing down," the Los Angeles Clippers forward said. "He's a cold killer."

Luka Doncic handles the ball

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of a game at American Airlines Center March 5, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

George also labeled Doncic "the GOAT," saying the 24-year-old has the opportunity to be the best international basketball star in NBA history.

Paul George talks to Luka Doncic after a game

Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers consoles Luka Doncic (77) of the Dallas Mavericks after defeating the Mavs 126-111 during Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles June 6, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"Not next up, Luka is now. Luka is for real now. … We’re talking about being the biggest international player now," said George. "That’s surpassing GOATs. That’s surpassing Dirk [Nowitzki], that’s surpassing Tony Parker. That’s surpassing Hakeem [Olajuwon]. He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy, surpassing Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in a way." George said.

George's comments come shortly after Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said Doncic was "right on the precipice" on an episode of the "Gil’s Arena" podcast. Curry made his comments about Doncic when he was asked which young players will be the next to make a significant impact on the game.

Luka dribbles as Steph Curry guards him

Luka Doncic (77) of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors March 22, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)

Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points per game last season. 

Doncic has gone up against George and the Clippers two times in the postseason, with the Mavs coming up short in both series. But Doncic scored more than 40 points in five playoff games against Los Angeles and averaged 33.5 per game.

