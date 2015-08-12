Clippers' Austin Rivers shares awesome photo guarding dad (and coach) Doc Rivers

Clippers guard Austin Rivers will always hold the distinction of being the first player in NBA history to be coached by his father.

Dad Doc Rivers, himself an NBA guard from 1983-1996, will likely coach Austin for at least the next two seasons in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Austin Rivers posted a pretty cool photo of himself guarding Doc the player (in Hawks gear) ... while being carefully watched by Doc the Clippers coach.

A-plus photoshop work Austin!

And excellent hair by Doc!.