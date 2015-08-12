Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Clippers' Austin Rivers shares awesome photo guarding dad (and coach) Doc Rivers

By | FoxSports
Jan 17, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and guard Austin Rivers (25) follow the shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and guard Austin Rivers (25) follow the shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers guard Austin Rivers will always hold the distinction of being the first player in NBA history to be coached by his father.

Dad Doc Rivers, himself an NBA guard from 1983-1996, will likely coach Austin for at least the next two seasons in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Austin Rivers posted a pretty cool photo of himself guarding Doc the player (in Hawks gear) ... while being carefully watched by Doc the Clippers coach.

A-plus photoshop work Austin!

And excellent hair by Doc!.