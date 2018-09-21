Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns rack up win, possum capture at stadium

By Ryan Gaydos, | Fox News
Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to a comeback victory. (AP)

A Cleveland Browns win is a rare thing to see -- but perhaps not as unusual as the sight of a loose possum scurrying around the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium.

NFL fans on Thursday were treated to both oddities on Thursday night, with the Browns celebrating their first win in 600 days and TV cameras capturing a fan and security guard working to trap a possum.

A Twitter user captured one fan decked out in Browns garb holding the critter by the tail, while it squirmed in his possession. The fan then dropped the animal in a box provided by security.

The successful capture was caught on camera before the Browns defeated the New York Jets, coming back from a 14-0 deficit.

