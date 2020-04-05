Cleveland Browns: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Cleveland Browns finished 6-10 during the 2019 season.

The Browns have seven picks going into the draft. Three of their picks were acquired in a trade from three teams, including the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Last year, the Browns did not have a first-round pick. Cleveland selected Greedy Williams in the second round. The cornerback had 47 tackles in 12 games last season.

Here are the Browns’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 10 overall

Second Round, No. 41 overall

Third Round, No. 74 overall

Third Round, No. 97 overall (from HOU)

Fourth Round, No. 115 overall

Sixth Round, No. 187 overall (from ARI)

Seventh Round, No. 244 overall (from GB)

Here are some of the Browns’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Andrew Billings, DT (signed from CIN)

Adrian Clayborn, DE (signed from ATL)

Andrew Sendejo, S (signed from MIN)

Andy Janovich, FB (signed from CLE)

Austin Hooper, TE (signed from ATL)

B.J. Goodson, LB (signed from GB)

Case Keenum, QB (signed from WAS)

Donovan Olumba, CB (signed from DAL)

Evan Brown, C (signed from MIA)

Jack Conklin, OL (signed from TEN)

Jojo Natson, WR (signed from LAR)

Karl Joseph, S (signed from LV)

Kevin Johnson, CB (signed from BUF)

DEPARTURES

Christian Kirksey, LB (signed with GB)

Demetrius Harris, TE (signed with CHI)

Damarious Randall, S (signed with LV)

Eric Kush, OL (signed with LV)

Eric Murray, S (signed with HOU)

Justin McCray, OL (signed with ATL)

Juston Burris, S (signed with CAR)

Joe Schobert, LB (signed with JAX)

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE (signed with KC)

T.J. Carrie, CB (signed with IND)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Adarius Taylor, LB

Bryan Cox Jr., DL

Drew Stanton, QB

Greg Robinson, OL

Lo Falemaka, C

Morgan Burnett, S

Rashard Higgins, WR