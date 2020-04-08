Clemson's Dabo Swinney responds to criticism over private flight to Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney recently revealed that he took a trip to Florida on his private plane this past month, and he noted that he may go again for Easter this upcoming weekend.

Swinney felt backlash from several members of the media for his comments, and he was asked about it during an interview on ESPNU Radio on Sirius XM on Monday.

“That’s the one thing I’ve learned and really have just accepted. It doesn’t matter what I say or what anyone says. There’s going to be criticism,” Swinney said on ESPNU Radio. “I could say, ‘The sky is blue,’ and somebody’s going to be mad as anything. So that’s one thing I’ve learned over the years and I just don’t really get affected by that. I just speak my heart.”

Swinney was also asked about the possibility of playing the 2020 college football season and if he thought it was in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he believes the season will take place as scheduled, and he pointed to his faith and his belief that the United States is “the greatest country” in the world as his reasons for optimism.

Swinney said that he just wanted to give his honest opinion to reporters, whether everyone liked it or not.

“I just answered a question the other day. ... You answer questions and you try to be honest and transparent, and you answer questions and then you get blasted because somebody may not agree with your answer,” Swinney said on the radio show. “But I’m not out blasting somebody else because they have a different opinion than me. It just comes with the territory, so that is just the way it is.

“I just believe in our country,” Swinney added. “I believe in this world. I believe in the unbelievably smart people that we have out there. But more importantly I believe in God. And he’s so much bigger than this. There’s so many fearful things, but God can stamp this thing out just as quick as it rose up.

“And I don’t have any doubt that that’s what’s going to happen. That’s my belief. Now if someone wants to blast me because I believe things are going to turn around, well that’s fine. They can blast me for that. That’s OK if that’s what they wanna do. I just try to live my life with positivity. … I believe we are going to kick this thing in the teeth, and nothing’s going to change that belief from me.”