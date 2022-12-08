Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Clemson verbal commit says Deion Sanders ‘trying to holler at me’

Sanders was introduced as head coach of Colorado Saturday

Joe Morgan
Joe Morgan
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 8

The Clemson Tigers have already received a verbal commitment from one of the top recruits of the 2023 class, but that hasn’t stopped the new head coach at Colorado from checking in. 

Peter Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247 Sports, and verbally committed to Clemson in July. 

A closeup view of a Clemson Tigers helmet prior to a Clemson game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

But Sanders is doing his due diligence to ensure that the commitment is secure.

"I’m in constant communication with coach (Freddie) Roach (at Alabama), he’s still my guy," Woods said at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, according to 247 Sports. "It’s mainly relationship based, and I’m 100% locked in. Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me and see how solid I am with my recruitment. My Clemson family hits me up more than anybody else. Even after I committed they still recruit me."

The early signing period is from December 21-23, and Woods appears on track to keep his commitment to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. 

Deion Sanders holds up a jersey before speaking after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"I’m real excited, coming in with the opportunity to contribute right away and having great relationships with the staff and current players and recruits. It’s going to be a smooth transition," Woods said. 

Sanders’ hiring in Boulder has already made Colorado more relevant. Sanders secured a commitment from a 2025 five-star wide receiver earlier in the week. 

Sanders arrives at Colorado after three successful seasons at Jackson State, leading the Tigers to a record of 27-5 as head coach of the FCS program.

Deion Sanders, Colorado's new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The splashy hire comes as the Buffs have fallen on hard times, failing to finish over .500 for six consecutive years, going 1-11 in 2022. 

Sanders has reportedly started building his staff, hiring Kent State head coach Sean Lewis on Monday to be his offensive coordinator and tabbing Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly to be the defensive coordinator.  

