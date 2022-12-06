Kent State head coach joining Deion Sanders' staff as offensive coordinator at Colorado: report

Deion Sanders has only been head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes for a few days, and he is already making a splash.

Sanders has reportedly made a hire to handle the offensive play-calling duties, getting Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to make the jump to Boulder.

Lewis is set to leave the Golden Flashes for Sanders' staff as offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Monday night.

Lewis was the youngest head coach in FBS, hired by the Golden Flashes in 2018, and ends his time at Kent State with a record of 24-31.

Lewis led Kent State to two bowl game appearances and reached the MAC Championship Game in 2021.

The Sanders hire will bring an up-tempo offense to Boulder , as Lewis orchestrated a Kent State offense that was the fourth-fastest in the country this year.

Sanders has brought national attention to a Colorado program that has largely been an afterthought over the past two decades. The Buffs have failed to finish over .500 for six consecutive years, going 1-11 in 2022 before hiring Sanders away from Jackson State.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement.

"Not only will Coach Prime energize our fan base, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

Sanders has brought his son , Shedeur Sanders, with him to Colorado, telling reporters at his introductory press conference, "this is your quarterback."

Sanders has already signed his first five-star recruit and will be looking to add players via the transfer portal.