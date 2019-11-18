Clemson's Trevor Lawrence meets with teen doppelganger ahead of Wake Forest game

The doppelganger of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence who went viral across social media showed up at the Tigers’ game against Wake Forest and took a picture with the national champion.

Lawrence and Bella Martina – a 16-year-old girl from Georgia – met ahead of Clemson’s win. Bella went viral for her TikTok video which appears to show her looking exactly like the sophomore quarterback.

Earlier this month, Lawrence responded to the video admitting that the girl did look like him.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot of those,” he said, according to WSPA-TV. “It’s crazy. That one girl actually does look like me. It’s kinda crazy but it’s funny.”

Clemson’s official TikTok account also posted their own video with the woman and Lawrence side-by-side. In a separate video, the woman appeared to be shocked that Lawrence responded to her videos.

Bella was also asked by The Athletic what she would do if she met Lawrence.

“I don’t know what I would say to him [if we ever met] because I don’t know how he would react,” she said. “I’d be like, ‘Hi! My name is Bella. You’ve seen my TikToks. We have the same face.’ I’d be so overwhelmed. I might just squeal.”

Lawrence is in his second season with Clemson. He has 2,575 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. Clemson is 11-0 and in contention to repeat as national champions.