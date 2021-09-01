Clemson's Dabo Swinney compares getting COVID vaccine to protecting yourself against freezing cold

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney offered a thoughtful comparison Tuesday about receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Swinney, who previously said he wasn’t going to force Clemson players to get the vaccine, was asked about it during his first press conference of the regular season as the Tigers prepare for Georgia.

"It’s like knowing it’s freezing outside and you’re dressed properly. You’ve got your toboggan on, a heavy jacket, and some thermals. You can still get a cold, but you’re at least doing everything you can to protect yourself," Swinney told reporters.

He said there were "very few" players on the Clemson roster who were unvaccinated.

Clemson had to deal with a coronavirus issue last year when quarterback Trevor Lawrence contracted the illness. He was sidelined for a few games and missed a thriller against Notre Dame – the Tigers' first loss of the 2020 season.

D.J. Uiagalelei was thrust into a starting role and got his first taste of a big college football game. He will take the reins this year as Lawrence had moved on to the NFL.

Clemson and Georgia face off in a highly anticipated matchup to start the 2021 season, a game that could have playoff implications. The game will be played Saturday in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET.