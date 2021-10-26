Expand / Collapse search
Clay Travis praises Enes Kanter, questions Beijing Winter Games

Clay addressed Kanter's recent criticism of Nike during an appearance on Fox News

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Enes Kanter has gotten the Boston Celtics banned in China because he has consistently called out the CCP’s human rights injustices, and OutKick founder Clay Travis says he hopes others in the NBA will join him.

Kanter most recently addressed Nike and slave labor practices.

"The NBA’s rank hypocrisy here where it comes to ripping America to shreds while shutting up and dribbling for Chairman Xi and everyone in China has been ripe to be exploited," Clay said during an appearance on Fox News. "I give credit to Enes Kanter for succinctly and cogently and intelligently ripping that dichotomy, that hypocrisy."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: The shoes of Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics before the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Of course, Nike and the NBA aren’t the only organizations related to China that need to be addressed. After all, the 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place in Beijing in February.

"The bigger picture here is, remember, we’re evidently just going to show up as a country in Beijing in February for the Winter Olympics and pretend that the last year and a half hasn’t even happened — that China didn’t lie about COVID, that they haven’t taken over Hong Kong, that they aren’t threatening to take over Taiwan.

Oct 4, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) reacts after guard Romeo Langford (9) made a three pointer during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

"Are we really gonna just show up and make nice with China and be there for the Winter Olympics?"

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 file photo, Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

If so, maybe Enes Kanter will have something to say about that too.