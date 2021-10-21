Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Clay Travis: Left wing mob hates comedy because it challenges their ‘truths’

Clay Travis talks the Netflix walk out over Dave Chappelle's comedy special

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Netflix’s walk-out stunt in opposition to comedian Dave Chappelle should remind Americans that the leftist mob thinks they can dictate what is acceptable in comedy and what is not.

Leftists fully believe that they are the sole arbiters of the social commentary — with zero tolerance for differing opinions.

Lily Weaver was outside Netflix's office in Hollywood Wednesday morning in support of a walkout to protest Netflix's decision to release Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, which contains a litany of transphobic material. Weaver is not employed by Netflix.

Lily Weaver was outside Netflix's office in Hollywood Wednesday morning in support of a walkout to protest Netflix's decision to release Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, which contains a litany of transphobic material. Weaver is not employed by Netflix. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

OutKick’s Clay Travis has long denied the baseless feelings voiced by these wokesters — understanding that they are not genuinely concerned about others. They just want power and to see their perspective elevated above the rest.

"We have entered into a space where people think they are the good guys for trying to cancel comedians and tell them what jokes they can and cannot say," Clay said.

A counter protester talks with a demonstrator at a rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout "Stand Up in Solidarity" to protest the streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's new comedy special, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 20 2021.

A counter protester talks with a demonstrator at a rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout "Stand Up in Solidarity" to protest the streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's new comedy special, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 20 2021. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

He adds, "The woke universe cannot handle any form of disagreement. They are completely committed to the authoritarianism of their perspective."

Clay breaks down how people who see themselves as the omniscient voices of society don’t usually end up being the good guys by the end.

"What I would ask of you is this: how often, historically, do we judge people who are unwilling to have any sense of humor as being on the right side of history in the long run? …

Dave Chappelle: The Closer. c. Mathieu Bitton

Dave Chappelle: The Closer. c. Mathieu Bitton (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

"If you are convinced that your sense of humor is the only one that is allowed to exist, then how in the world are you able to see nuance and have a funny version of yourself? … How in the world can we take anyone who shows up to protest jokes seriously? You are spending your time to protest what someone else can find funny."