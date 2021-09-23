Clay Travis: When will it ever be appropriate to stop wearing masks?

On Tuesday, students at Stanford University were notified of a mandatory policy requiring them to wear masks in order to use the school’s recreational facilities.

Stanford already has a 100 percent vaccination rate among its students and staff, so its support for mask wearing is but a microcosm of a larger issue spreading in America since the pandemic started.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Americans’ willingness to surrender personal freedoms has now left society at the whim of institutions aiming to preserve their control over people.

During Wednesday’s episode of OutKick the Show, Clay Travis broke down the troubling uncertainty that many Americans, especially in Blue states, face now that the vaccines no longer signal the end of the pandemic.

"If 100 percent of people are all vaccinated, how do you ever stop wearing masks?" asked Clay, reflecting on the lack of logic between Stanford’s fully vaccinated student body and enacting a mask mandate.

"If you are still required to wear a mask while working out or playing basketball, how do things ever get back to normal? When will it be appropriate to take your mask off? Based on the Stanford perspective right now, that answer would be ‘never.’ And the same thing, in theory, would hold true if everyone were vaccinated.

"What in the world is going on here that we are talking about this madness? I think it’s a significant question as it pertains to when we get back to normal when a place like Stanford has 100 percent vaccination and people still have to wear masks to play basketball. Which is utterly ridiculous."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clay also delivered a simple, effective way to live in opposition to persistent COVID mandates: "Live your lives normally, and put pressure on your cities, and states, and your schools, and your governmental institutions to allow normalcy to occur."

Tune in to The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show to get more honest and insightful coverage on America, sports and politics.