Cibulkova outlasts Radwanska 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to win Bank of the West Classic at Stanford

Dominika Cibulkova avenged one of the worst losses ever in a WTA Tour final, outlasting Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to win the Bank of the West Classic on Sunday.

Seven months after failing to even win a game against Radwanska in the Sydney final, Cibulkova came out aggressive and put the top-seeded Radwanska on the run. The third-seeded Cibulkova overcame two service breaks in the final set — both on double-faults — to win the final four games.

The Slovak sealed the match on the fifth championship point with a backhand, crosscourt winner. She fell to the hard court and covered her face in celebration as her father ran out of the stands to give her a hug.

The victory gave Cibulkova her third career singles title and first win against Radwanska in four tries.