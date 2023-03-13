Chris Beard expected to take Ole Miss job weeks after domestic violence charge dropped: reports

Chris Beard, the former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach who was fired over accusations of domestic violence against him, is reportedly expected to take the Ole Miss job.

Beard and the Longhorns were 7-1 this season before he was suspended and fired in the wake of allegations of domestic violence. A Texas prosecutor dismissed the charge "after a careful and thorough review of the evidence" and considered the wishes of his fiancee’ Randi Trew.

In December, Trew called 911 and told officers that Beard strangled, bit and hit her during a confrontation in his home. She later said Beard didn’t choke her, and that he defended himself from her. She added that she never intended for him to be arrested and prosecuted.

Beard had the charge dismissed last month and appears poised to take the head coaching job with the Rebels, according to multiple reports. Ole Miss parted ways with Kermit Davis before the end of the 2022-23 season.

Beard took the Texas job after having a successful stint with Texas Tech and Arkansas-Little Rock before that. He was 30-5 as Little Rock’s head coach and took over the Red Raiders’ job in 2016. He was 112-55 at Texas Tech and led them to the national championship game against Virginia.

Texas was 22-12 in Beard’s first season. The team made the NCAA Tournament this season after receiving an automatic bid with their win over Kansas in the Big 12 Championship.

Davis led the Rebels from 2018 to 2023. He got the team into the tournament in his first season but failed to make it again after that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.