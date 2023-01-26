Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals reason for wiping spit on Patrick Mahomes' jersey: 'Crazy that they caught me'

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was caught mysteriously wiping spit on the back of Patrick Mahomes jersey during Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Wednesday, during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed just why he did it and why it was so vital to the Chiefs’ success.

"That’s crazy that they caught me. I didn’t even realize I did it," Kelce laughed as he recalled the incident with brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"I’ll find anybody’s dry jersey or towel and just make sure my gloves are clean."

Kelce explained that he had gotten "end zone paint" on his gloves during the previous play, and he needed to think fast.

"I was like spitting on my hands and licking my hands, trying to get that thing back real grippy," he said.

"We were in the red zone, so I couldn’t risk dropping a ball, and so I had to just …," he added as he mimed licking his glove again.

"Alright Pat , I’m ready."

Whatever his reasoning, it worked. Kelce scored a touchdown on the next play to put the Chiefs' on the board first.

Kelce was targeted 17 times and had 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Jaguars.

