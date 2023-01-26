Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals reason for wiping spit on Patrick Mahomes' jersey: 'Crazy that they caught me'

Kelce scored on the next play to put the Chiefs on the board first

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was caught mysteriously wiping spit on the back of Patrick Mahomes jersey during Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

On Wednesday, during an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed just why he did it and why it was so vital to the Chiefs’ success. 

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"That’s crazy that they caught me. I didn’t even realize I did it," Kelce laughed as he recalled the incident with brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"I’ll find anybody’s dry jersey or towel and just make sure my gloves are clean." 

Kelce explained that he had gotten "end zone paint" on his gloves during the previous play, and he needed to think fast. 

"I was like spitting on my hands and licking my hands, trying to get that thing back real grippy," he said.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a touchdown catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We were in the red zone, so I couldn’t risk dropping a ball, and so I had to just …," he added as he mimed licking his glove again. 

"Alright Pat, I’m ready." 

Whatever his reasoning, it worked. Kelce scored a touchdown on the next play to put the Chiefs' on the board first. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate a win over Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate a win over Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kelce was targeted 17 times and had 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Jaguars. 

They advanced to Sunday's AFC title game agianst the defending champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.