Chiefs' Travis Kelce focused on only 1 ring heading into Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made clear Monday night he is focused on one ring on Sunday – the one that comes when he wins the Super Bowl.

Kelce was asked during the Super Bowl’s opening night media availability if he was focused on another ring given how much his relationship with his girlfriend Taylor Swift has blossomed in front of fans’ eyes in 2023.

He maintained he was not worried about that so much.

"I’m focused on getting this ring and that’s all my mind’s focused on right now," he said.

The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi caught the exchange.

There were plenty of Swift-related questions to go around. The Chefs tight end was asked about Swift’s dominance at the Grammy Awards. She set a record for album of the year wins with her latest, "Midnights," becoming the first-ever singer to win it four times.

Swift also became the first and only female solo artist to win the award three times. She joined Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder in that category.

"She’s unbelievable," he told ESPN. "She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too."

Kelce has two Super Bowl rings under his belt as well as nine Pro Bowl nods and four first-team All-Pro honors in his future Hall of Fame career. However, none of that matters to Kelce as he eyes Sunday's matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

It was known Kelce would not be able to get to the Grammy Awards this year to be alongside Swift, who has traveled across the country to watch Chiefs games.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" Kelce said to McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love. "Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

Swift's Grammy Awards total is up to 14 in her illustrious career, having also won best pop vocal album while also announcing that a new album titled "Tortured Poets Department" will be released in April.

