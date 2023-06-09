Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce admits to distracting Biden for podium moment, reveals what he really wanted to say

‘It was the oldest trick in the book and Joe fell for it,’ says Jason Kelce

Paulina Dedaj
Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, but the reigning league MVP did a pretty good job at playing secondary when he intercepted tight end Travis Kelce from giving an unplanned speech during the Kansas City Chiefs visit to the White House on Monday. 

During an episode of the "New Heights" podcast on Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce called out his brother’s apparently obvious move in trying to distract President Biden so he could say something at the president’s podium. 

Patrick Mahomes, Joe Biden and Travis Kelce pose for picture

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and tight end Travis Kelce present President Biden with a team jersey at the White House on June 5, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl champions. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"It was the oldest trick in the book and Joe fell for it," Jason said with a laugh. "I mean come on."

After posing for a picture with Biden and Mahomes, a White House staffer can be heard suggesting that they next pose for a group picture. That was when Kelce can be heard saying: "Stay right there, though," as he walks over to the podium. 

Mahomes, however, was quick to act.

"Pat knew right away when you pointed, he was like ‘There ain’t nothing over there. This is a flanking move if I know – I know Travis and he’s a flanker,’" Jason said.

"He’s seen that one before. Shout out to Pat, man, for keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium in front of the world," Travis admitted.

The question remains, however, what would the eight-time Pro Bowl tight end say had he not been stopped?

"Obviously the president at the podium, it’s iconic, right? It’s iconic and how he usually addresses the nation [is] ‘To my fellow Americans.," Travis explained. 

Travis Kelce screams

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"That’s all I wanted to say, dude. That’s it... I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this."

"If you started off with ‘My fellow Americans,’ that would’ve been such a showstopper," brother Jason said. "I don’t think they would’ve kicked you off. If somebody gets up to the podium and says ‘My fellow Americans,’ it’s like immediate like ‘Alright, what’s this dude about to say.’"

This was the Chiefs' first visit to the White House after their visit in 2020 following their victory in Super Bowl LIV was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.