Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs star Chris Jones cries during national anthem before AFC championship win

Jones will be looking for his second Super Bowl ring

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones appeared overcome with emotion when he listened to U.S. Navy veteran Generald Wilson’s rendition of the national anthem before Sunday’s AFC championship.

The CBS broadcast caught Jones on the sideline reflecting in the moment with tears streaming down his face as Wilson sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The defensive tackle had four total tackles, including two sacks and three tackles for a loss. He also had five hits on quarterback Joe Burrow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chiefs won the game 23-20 to advance to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Chris Jones (95) of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Chris Jones (95) of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He also had one last parting shot for the Bengals after the game. Cincinnati players dubbed Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" in the days leading up to the game. The Chiefs appeared to use the trash talking as bulletin board material going into the conference title matchup.

GRACIE HUNT, DAUGHTER OF CHIEFS OWNER, SHARES PRAYER AS TEAM READIES FOR SUPER BOWL LVII

Chris Jones (95) of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Chris Jones (95) of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Joe Burrow (9) of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer, Jones looked into the camera and sounded like a professional wrestler.

"Let me tell y’all something. Don’t ever, ever, ever — and I’m gonna look in the camera while I say this — disrespect Arrowhead," Jones said. "I don’t care how many times you’ve beat us, don’t ever disrespect Arrowhead Stadium at G.E.H.A. Field."

Jones added that he had prepared for the moment all offseason.

"There was a lot of talking going on. I’m not really much of a talker. It’s a full circle 360, man. These are the moments I prepare for in the offseason," Jones said. "I dedicated my offseason to this moment last year when I missed two sacks to win the game and I put it on myself. This game, we’re gonna win up front. And that’s what we did. We got a resilient group in our room."

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) before an AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Jan. 21, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) before an AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Jan. 21, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Jones will have a shot at a second Super Bowl title next month against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.