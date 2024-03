Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The drama between Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardmon and his former team continues to unfold with the Kansas City Chiefs wideout vehemently denying allegations that he leaked the New York Jets’ game plans during his brief tenure with the team last season.

Hardman, coming off his third Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs, took to social media on Friday to dismiss allegations that he was responsible for leaking game plans when he played with the Jets earlier this season.

"There were FALSE accusations made about me and MY CHARACTER! To set the record straight, I have never and would never leak gameplans to another team," he wrote in a post on X.

"I have never been a person to give an opponent an upper hand. I always want to win no matter the circumstances!!!!!"

The allegations stem from a since-deleted post made by Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner, who responded to criticisms Hardman made of the team during a podcast earlier this week.

"We ain’t gon talk about how our offensive gameplan got leaked vs. the Eagles tho," Gardner reportedly said in the message, according to the New York Post.

Hardman, who began the 2023 season with the Jets before getting traded back to the Chiefs after just six games, did not hold back on detailing his experience in New York during "The Pivot" podcast on Tuesday.

"It’s the lies and the way they handled me. I didn’t like it at all," he said.

Hardman also called out the Jets’ offense, saying the team had no plan after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury.

"It was over with. I had already talked to [Chiefs General Manager Brett] Veach and [quarterback Patrick Mahomes] like, ‘Come get me,'" he continued, adding that he had been "checked out" early on.

Hardman also responded to allegations of tampering earlier in the week, saying he "never had talks with KC before the trade."

This season, Hardman returned to the Chiefs, for whom he would score the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII .

