Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes causes stir: 'Tomatoes are garbage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes caused a bit of a stir on social media after he shared his feelings about tomatoes and people criticized the red-hot take.

The strife started when San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle asked his Twitter followers about tomatoes being a fruit and whether that fact justified the claim that the blended condiment ketchup is a smoothie.

RUSSELL WILSON AIMS TO PLAY 12 MORE YEARS, WIN 3-4 MORE SUPER BOWLS

"If tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?" he tweeted, before tagging the former NFL MVP, citing his "expertise."

@PatrickMahomes I think this is an area of your expertise sir — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 18, 2022

Mahomes answered the request to chime in, but the self-proclaimed "ketchup enthusiast" did little to settle the dispute.

Conversely, he caused a whole separate debate when he condemned tomatoes as "garbage."

As a ketchup enthusiast.. tomatoes are garbage… https://t.co/JsSNtEKOpq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 18, 2022

Then came the virtual La Tomatina…

"Literally the opposite of this," rebuked The Draft Network reporter Carmen Vitali.

"This is the way," boasted Bleacher Report Draft Analyst Connor Rogers.

"Except in salsa," responded NFL analyst Matt Miller.

"My man," via a GIF, encouraged former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

"This just makes 0 sense," chided a Twitter user.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a wild take," stated another.

"To be a ketchup enthusiast and say tomatoes are trash would be like saying you like peanut butter but hate peanuts," yet another user philosophized.

