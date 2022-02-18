Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes brushes off report on family: 'Making stuff up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded to a report he had to sit-down with fiancee Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson to instruct them not to attend any games in 2022.

Rich Ohrnberger, a former NFL player-turned-analyst on TV and radio, relayed the message from a source. Ohrnberger tweeted that Mahomes believed Matthews and Jackson had become a "distraction" over the course of the season.

Matthews caused a stir when she sprayed champagne on fans after the Chiefs won a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Jackson came under fire over his TikTok dances, an apparent outburst at a local bar and his dumping of water on Baltimore Ravens fans after a Chiefs' loss.

The Chiefs star reacted to the report on Twitter.

"Y’all just be making stuff up these days," he wrote, as well as retweeting a FanDuel tweet.

Ohrnberger later admitted the information he got was from a source who was "posing as someone I trust."

"I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family. The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust," Ohrnberger wrote.

"I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along."

Mahomes has come to the defense of Matthews and his brother a few times over the last couple of years — most recently on Thursday after the couple went to a Texas Tech men’s basketball game. TMZ Sports noted that Matthews was talking to Red Raiders fans at her courtside seat.

"Man people are weird… love you babe," he wrote.

Mahomes was asked about Jackson’s water bottle incident during the 2021 season.

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," he told KSHB-TV. "There were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fiance Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip. He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it, and he'll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can."