Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Daniel Jones admits he hasn't 'played well enough'

Jones' future with New York is in question

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones now admits what most pundits have been saying for the better part of three seasons: he hasn’t met expectations.

"I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games to this point," Jones, the former sixth overall pick, admitted during an appearance on the Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

When he enters his fourth pro season in the fall, Jones will do so with just 12 wins in 37 career starts for New York. He’s completed less than 63% of his passes, but has relied more on dinking and dunking than explosive plays.

"I’m certainly the one responsible for how I play and I take that very seriously," Jones told Rannan.

Jones, who threw just 10 touchdowns and had 7 interceptions in 2021, is aiming for both a personal and team turnaround under new head coach Brian Daboll, telling Raanan: "That’s what I am focused on. And making sure I’m improving as a player as we go through this offseason and into next season, so I am able to put this team in a position to win games."

The Giants have won 10 or more games just once in the last 11 seasons, and improved play from under center would go a long way towards nudging New York back into contention.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passing the ball in first half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passing the ball in first half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"I’m focused on myself, improving me and improving the team," Jones added. "Trying to help everyone move forward is my job as a quarterback. That’s where my focus is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Time will tell whether Jones ends up turning a corner for the franchise or keeps the Giants feeling blue.