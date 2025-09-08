Chiefs to host Eagles in rematch of Super Bowl LIX on FOX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX in FOX’s first "America’s Game of the Week" of the 2025 season.

Unlike their Super Bowl matchup, this one isn’t being played on a neutral field. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes. It will be the Chiefs’ first home game of the season after playing in Brazil last week.

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call for the marquee matchup.

NFL fans set to watch the game will be able to stream it on FOX One. They will be able to receive pregame analysis and updates on key storylines and a postgame recap with highlights and condensed replays as well as the game itself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX One is $19.99 per month with a seven-day free trial or $199 for the year. A FOX One and FOX Nation bundle will be $24.99 a month or $239.88 per year. Fans can also bundle FOX One and ESPN for $39.99 per month starting on Oct. 2.

In Sunday’s case, fans will be able to watch two of the NFL’s best teams trying to establish themselves as the best in the league this season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia dominated Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX for the franchise’s second championship.