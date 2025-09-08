Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Chiefs to host Eagles in rematch of Super Bowl LIX on FOX

Eagles won Super Bowl LIX

Ryan Gaydos
Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch preview: Must win game for Kansas City? | FOX NFL Sunday

The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew previewed the Super Bowl Rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX in FOX’s first "America’s Game of the Week" of the 2025 season.

Unlike their Super Bowl matchup, this one isn’t being played on a neutral field. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes. It will be the Chiefs’ first home game of the season after playing in Brazil last week.

Patrick Mahomes vs the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025. (James Lang/Imagn Images)

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call for the marquee matchup.

NFL fans set to watch the game will be able to stream it on FOX One. They will be able to receive pregame analysis and updates on key storylines and a postgame recap with highlights and condensed replays as well as the game itself.

Jalen Hurts runs from a tackler

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys' Solomon Thomas (90) gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FOX One is $19.99 per month with a seven-day free trial or $199 for the year. A FOX One and FOX Nation bundle will be $24.99 a month or $239.88 per year. Fans can also bundle FOX One and ESPN for $39.99 per month starting on Oct. 2.

In Sunday’s case, fans will be able to watch two of the NFL’s best teams trying to establish themselves as the best in the league this season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night.

Eagles and Chiefs promo photo

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14, 2025. The game will be streamed on FOX One. (FOX)

Philadelphia dominated Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX for the franchise’s second championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

