Chiefs' DeAndre Hopkins sends inspirational message before 1st Super Bowl appearance

Kansas City Chiefs star DeAndre Hopkins had an inspirational message for young fans who have followed his career since the very beginning.

Hopkins is getting ready to play in his first Super Bowl when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Chiefs acquired Hopkins in a trade with the Tennessee Titans before the deadline. He appeared in 10 games and had 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns.

He wrote an empathetic post to those children who are struggling like he was.

"To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents," he wrote on X. "To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams.

"Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up."

Hopkins emerged as one of the top receivers in the league in the prime of his career with the Texans. From 2017 through 2020, he was a Pro Bowler even. He played seven years with Houston, three with the Arizona Cardinals and a season and a half with the Titans.

The Chiefs added Hopkins as they dealt with a slew of injuries to the offense. He may not have been the Pro Bowl receiver, but he did enough to help the Chiefs to a 15-2 record in the regular season.

He will likely be called upon to make one or two big plays against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.