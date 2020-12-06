Chiefs suffer coronavirus scare hours before Sunday night game vs. Broncos: report

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly had a major coronavirus scare in the team ahead of the matchup Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

The organization was told early Sunday morning that there were seven positive coronavirus tests on the team, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer said. The team reportedly underwent contact tracing for about five hours and later discovered that all the tests were false positives.

The coronavirus has been a growing dark cloud over NFL teams for the last few weeks.

The Broncos are also coming off of their own COVID crisis.

Last week, the NFL disqualified each of the team’s four quarterbacks for violating health and safety protocols set forth to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Jeff Driskel had tested positive for the illness and the other quarterbacks were determined to have come in close contact with him, making them ineligible to play.

Denver used practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton as the starting quarterback. He hadn’t thrown a pass since he was in college and was looking for other career opportunities before getting the call.

Luckily, it appears both teams are safe for now. Denver should have Drew Lock back as the starting quarterback for the Sunday night game.