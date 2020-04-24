Chiefs compare Clyde Edwards-Helaire to former Eagles running back

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night by selecting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU.

The defending Super Bowl champions added a dynamic running back to the backfield to pair with Damien Williams. The Chiefs already appeared to have high prospects for the former LSU star.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach opened up about the pick and who he and Andy Reid compared him to -- another former great NFL running back.

“We're extremely excited,” Veach said. “A few weeks ago when we were kind of putting the final touches on our board and looking at a group of players that we thought would be there, I remember talking to [Andy Reid] reminding him how much [Clyde Edwards-Helaire] reminds me of Brian Westbrook. Coach called back and after a few conversations he admitted he thought he was better than Brian.”

It’s a huge compliment for Edwards-Helaire.

Westbrook spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid. Throughout his career, Westbrook rushed for 6,335 yards and 41 touchdowns. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was named to the First Team All-Pro once.

Edwards-Helaire is sure to have some sort of learning curve, but the Chiefs expect him to be a dynamic running back for years to come.