SEC smashes NFL Draft record with 15 selections in first round

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) stole the show Thursday night during the NFL Draft.

The SEC set a record with 15 players taken in the first round. The conference smashed the old mark of 12 set by the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006 and was matched twice by the SEC in 2013 and 2017.

According to the conference, the SEC has seen 135 players taken in the first round in the last 14 drafts. Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall selection to the Cincinnati Bengals, was the conference’s seventh top selection since 2004. It was the first No. 1 pick the conference has seen since 2017.

Burrow started off the flow of SEC players. Georgia’s Andrew Thomas went No. 4 to the New York Giants and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa went No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins.

Burrow was also one of a handful of LSU players who were taken in the draft. K’Lavon Chaisson went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Jefferson went to the Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Queen went to the Baltimore Ravens and Clyde Edwards-Helaire was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are still SEC players waiting in the wings.

D’Andre Swift, Kristian Fulton and Xavier McKinney are among the SEC players who can be taken in Round 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.