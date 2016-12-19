Chicago Cubs Deal Matt Garza To Texas Rangers, Soriano To Yankees?

After years of trying, the Texas Rangers finally have Matt Garza in their starting rotation.

Texas acquired Garza from the Chicago Cubs in a trade completed a few days before the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline.

Texas sent the Cubs rookie pitcher Justin Grimm, top prospect third baseman Mike Olt and Class-A pitcher C.J. Edwards. There will also be at least one player to be named later, possibly two, depending on who is chosen by Chicago.

The Rangers are revving up to appear in the postseason, only three games behind the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

In a related story, unnamed sources tell ESPN that the New York Yankees are looking to acquire Cubs outfielder Alfonso Soriano.

Soriano would be expected to fill in the void for injured veterans Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

Soriano began his Major League career playing for the Yankees in 1999 before being traded to Texas in 2004 for, ironically, Rodriguez and his mega-contract.

"I don't even want to think about [a trade]," Soriano said before Monday's game to ESPN. "This is July 22, and I want to think like it is August. I don't want to hear my name in trade deadline [discussions]."

Soriano turned down a trade last summer that would have moved him to the San Francisco Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

