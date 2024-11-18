Chargers stave off Bengals' comeback in epic Sunday night thriller

What looked to be a Los Angeles Chargers beatdown on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on "Sunday Night Football" turned into a thriller in the second half.

But the Chargers were able to take down the Bengals, 34-27, behind J.K. Dobbins’ 29-yard touchdown, his second of the game.

The game was deadlocked at 27 apiece when Justin Herbert got the ball with just 45 seconds left to play, and he found Ladd McConkey on two amazing passes for a total 55 yards to get into Bengals territory.

It seemed like the Chargers would just run it out for a game-winning field goal, but Dobbins found space and exploited it for the score.

With just seconds left to play, Joe Burrow, who battled back in the second half to make this a game, heaved a Hail Mary to Tee Higgins, but Derwin James swatted it away for the win.

It was the Bengals who got on the board first in this game with a field goal, but it was truly all Chargers in the first half as Herbert got rolling quickly.

On the team’s second drive of the game, he needed just five plays to go 70 yards as he threw an absolute dime to tight end Will Dissly down the seam for a 29-yard touchdown to make it a 7-3 game after the extra point.

After another red zone trip for Cincinnati ended with a field goal, Herbert wowed the Chargers faithful with an off-balance dot to Quentin Johnston in the end zone for a 26-yard score. That came after finding Johnston for 22 yards and Dissly for 20 earlier in the drive.

With the Bengals going three-and-out, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to look for the early kill shot in this game, as he went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Bengals’ one-yard line and J.K. Dobbins found the end zone to go up 21-6.

A Cameron Dicker chip shot field goal gave Los Angeles a 24-6 lead at halftime, and the Bengals looked completely dejected. But we saw their fight in the second half, as they knew this was a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes in a good spot.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at halftime his team needed to find the end zone when they got down in Chargers territory, and that’s exactly what they got on fourth-and-goal when Ja’Marr Chase finally got man coverage and Burrow slung a perfect slant ball to him for the score.

It brought the Bengals within two touchdowns with more than enough time to get back into the game, as long as the defense could get stops. And that’s exactly what happened, starting with a three-and-out that Burrow used to his advantage.

On another fourth-down play, Burrow got the look he wanted when Tee Higgins, returning to the fold after missing some time with injury, ran through his defenders and sprung open for a 42-yard touchdown.

Just like that, the Bengals were back in this game. Herbert and the Chargers needed to respond, as momentum was clearly shifting in this one. But on a rush play after scrambling out of the pocket, Herbert fumbled and it was scooped up by the Bengals.

It was the first turnover of the game for either team, and once again, Burrow knew just what to do with it. In almost backyard football fashion, Burrow directed Chase midway through a play and his star receiver obliged, turning to his left in the end zone and Burrow put it on him for a 17-yard score, Chase’s second of the game.

But Burrow couldn’t find the right plays to give his team the edge in the win, which has been a head-scratcher all season long for this Bengals squad.

