Chargers hand Raiders first loss of season behind Justin Herbert's 3 touchdowns

The Los Angeles Chargers handed the Las Vegas Raiders their first loss of the season on Monday night with a 28-14 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert impressed with three touchdown passes in the first half and Austin Ekeler had two total touchdowns to help Los Angeles to their third win of the season. Herbert finished 25-for-38 with 222 passing yards while Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and had three catches for 28 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Herbert relied on his tight ends for two of the three touchdowns. A 4-yard touchdown pass to Donald Parham Jr. set the pace for the Chargers in the first quarter and Jared Cook had a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Cook led all receivers with six catches for 70 yards. Parham had two catches for 17 yards.

The Chargers' defense held the Raiders to their lowest point total of the season. Joey Bosa, Kyler Fackrell, Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington each had a sack. Derwin James had a key interception in the fourth quarter.

DARREN WALLER TAUNTING PENALTY DURING RAIDERS GAME LEAVES NFL WORLD DUMBFOUNDED

Derek Carr and the Raiders offense made it a seven-point game in the second half after being held scoreless in the first two quarters. Carr finished the game 21-for-3 with 196 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Henry Ruggs III had three catches for 60 yards. Darren Waller, who was called for a strange taunting penalty in the game, had a touchdown catch. He finished with four catches for 50 yards. Hunter Renfrow had the other touchdown catch and finished with six catches for 45 yards.

Los Angeles becomes the favorite in the AFC West after beating the Kansas City Chiefs and the unbeaten Raiders. The team will welcome the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raiders fall to 3-1 and will have to play the Chicago Bears next week.