Published

Darren Waller taunting penalty during Raiders game leaves NFL world dumbfounded

Darren Waller only had one catch at halftime

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NFL fans watching were again made unhappy with a taunting penalty during the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game on Monday night.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught his first pass from Derek Carr in the second quarter with 9:08 remaining. Waller got the first down on the 21-yard completion and celebrated by throwing the ball on the ground and not in anyone’s particular direction.

Darren Waller had a slow start to Monday's game.

Darren Waller had a slow start to Monday's game. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

An official threw the flag and Waller was penalized for taunting.

NFL fans watching the game were immediately astonished by another taunting call that didn’t appear to make any sense. Fans expressed their frustrations on Twitter.

Waller had only been targeted twice through the first 28 minutes of the game. Las Vegas was still looking to get some kind of points on the board as they were trailing the Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles took a 21-0 lead into halftime.

The game was pushed back about 30 minutes because of a weather delay. Severe weather rolled through Los Angeles and officials took the safety measure to put the game on hold instead of playing through the storm. SoFi Stadium isn’t domed, instead has a canopy over the field.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Raiders are entering the game as one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL. Las Vegas is 3-0 up to this point, but the team has a tough opponent in the Chargers. It’s the second time this season the Raiders are playing on a Monday night. Los Angeles came into their game 2-1. The team beat the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

