Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers promote ‘Dicker the Kicker’ for Pro Bowl with hilarious demand: ‘Don’t be a d---’

Dicker has made all 34 of his extra points and 19 of his 20 field goal attempts

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

"Dicker the Kicker" could be heading to Orlando with the help of his fan base.

Cameron Dicker has converted 19 of his 20 field goal attempts and all 34 of his extra points for the Los Angeles Chargers this year, a bright spot in a dull season.

He's been one of the best kickers, if not the best, in the league this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cameron Dicker kicks

Los Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker (11) kicks a field goal during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots Dec. 3, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dicker has been having a Pro Bowl-type season, and his team's social media staff is urging fans to get him to the all-star game.

In a promotional video, Dicker dressed in a suit and tie before a montage played of a bunch of missed field goals throughout the league. 

Cameron Dicker after made field goal

Cameron Dicker (11) of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after kicking a field goal during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

"Have you ever been victimized by a missed field goal?" Dicker asked in the infomercial-type promo. 

"Fifty, 40, 30, doesn't matter. I'll make it," he added, followed by clips of several of his makes. "Rain, sleet or snow, this leg's ready to go."

In a "not edited" video, Dicker caught quarterback Justin Herbert saying Dicker "is a really good kicker. He's outstanding, and I love him."

In a post on X, the Chargers told fans, "don't be a d*ck" and to vote for "Dicker the Kicker."

TRAVIS KELCE REVEALS HIS PERSONAL MESSAGE TO BILL BELICHICK AFTER CHIEFS-PATRIOTS GAME

There's only so much Dicker can do this year though. The Chargers fell to 5-9 and fired head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week after their 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cameron Dicker on kickoff

Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers kicks off during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dicker's Pro Bowl campaign will continue this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.