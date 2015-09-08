Chargers' Liuget promises he'll suit up against the Lions

The Chargers won't disclose what ailment kept Corey Liuget out of Monday's practice.

Neither will the star defensive end. He doesn't think it'll impact his game availability come Sunday.

"I'll be ready to go Wednesday," Liuget told ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

He'll have an extra day of recovery to work with. Luiget and his teammates won't be back at Chargers Park until Wednesday, where they'll start installing the game plan for stopping the Detroit Lions.

That plan probably includes a lot of Liuget bowling over Lions blockers. It's what the team had in mind when they handed him a huge contract extension this offseason.

Liuget says he'll be fine by Wednesday. If he's not, Detroit will learn what's been holding him back -- per NFL rules, the Bolts would have to disclose his injury on the first report.

h/t ESPN