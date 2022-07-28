Chargers’ Derwin James won’t go 'full speed' at training camp until contract situation resolved

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. reported to training camp on Wednesday but did not practice with the team as he attempts to settle his contract situation.

James, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection , is in the final year of his rookie contract and will not participate in training camp practices until he receives a new contract.

James was seen on the practice field for the Chargers on Wednesday but did not participate in any drills, according to the LA Times.

"We're working through his contract situation," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. "Just making sure that that gets situated. He's out here doing all the walk-throughs, he's going to be working out, but he won't be going full speed until that gets situated."

"I think there’s full respect on both sides," Staley continued. "They know how much we love Derwin. Derwin knows how much we love him. We’re just working through that process right now. We’re gonna let it take shape. When it does, he’ll be out there."

James is scheduled to make a little over $9 million for the 2022 NFL season but is eligible for a contract extension.

The Chargers drafted James with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, six picks after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected safely Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th pick of the draft. Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension in June.

In his first season in the NFL, James was selected to the NFL All-Rookie Team, the Pro Bowl, and was a first-team All-Pro. After playing in all 16 games during his rookie campaign, James played in just five games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury. Last season, James bounced back, making his second Pro Bowl after recording 118 tackles in 15 games.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Chargers, which made a blockbuster move to acquire Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in March. Mack will be paired alongside Joey Bosa on a defense that ranked 31st in points allowed last season.

Los Angeles also agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension with wide receiver Mike Williams.