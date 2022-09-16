Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers' Brandon Staley praises Justin Herbert after gritty performance, gives injury update

Herbert went 33-of-48 for 334 yards and three touchdowns

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Justin Herbert seemingly battled through a rib injury to get the Los Angeles Chargers within reach of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but despite a tough loss, head coach Brandon Staley had high praise for the young quarterback. 

Staley gave a brief update on Herbert’s status after the game, saying the team would have a better idea of his injury on Friday, which he believes is a rib injury. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"He’s OK. It was a tough game. You’re not going to see a quarterback – in any level of football – play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance than him," Staley said definitively.  

JUSTIN HERBERT PLAYS THROUGH PAIN TO KEEP CHARGERS IN GAME, EARNS PRAISE FROM NFL

"There’s nobody that can do what he can do. Nobody. He showed a lot of guts. He showed us what he shows every day – that we’re never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance." 

Herbert missed just one play after being down on the field for some time halfway through the fourth quarter following a massive hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. He came back to throw a 35-yard pass to DeAndre Carter to set up the Chargers’ next score. 

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers lies on the ground after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers lies on the ground after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"It was just a tough NFL game, and he took some big hits, and none of those hits had any impact on him bringing his team back, like he always does," Staley continued. 

According to the NFL Network, Herbert had X-rays done after the game and will undergo a number of tests on Friday, but Staley didn’t hesitate to tell reporters on Thursday night that he had no concern about Herbert going forward.  

Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, is helped off the field by the medical staff after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Justin Herbert, #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers, is helped off the field by the medical staff after being hit during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"No, because he’s Justin Herbert." 

He went from 33-of-48 for 334 yards, three touchdowns and a pivotal interception. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

