Boston Celtics
Celtics sign veteran Blake Griffin to one-year deal: report

The 2022-2023 NBA season will be Griffin's 14th season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Boston Celtics are going through a nightmare of an offseason just a few months after making a trip to the NBA Finals, but their roster is still loaded with talent, ready to make another run in the Eastern Conference. 

On Friday, according to ESPN, Boston added veteran big man Blake Griffin, signing the six-time All-Star to a fully-guaranteed, one-year deal.

Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. 

Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.  (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Griffin will be entering his 14th NBA season after spending the last two years with the Brooklyn Nets. 

Once a franchise cornerstone, Griffin’s career has been heavily impacted by injuries over the past several years. From 2019 to 2020, Griffin played in just 38 games as he dealt with injuries to his knees. 

While in Brooklyn, Griffin carved out a role off the bench, averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. 

Griffin will provide depth to a frontcourt that will possibly be without free agent signing Danilo Gallinari for the season and will be without the services of starting center Robert Williams for 8-12 weeks. 

Gallinari was expected to contribute off the bench for Boston but tore his ACL in the FIBA World Cup qualifier in August and underwent surgery last week. 

Robert Williams III (44) of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden June 16, 2022, in Boston. 

Robert Williams III (44) of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden June 16, 2022, in Boston.  (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

While the Celtics did not provide a timeline for Gallinari’s return to the court, the typical recovery time for Gallinari's injury is six to 12 months. 

Williams also underwent surgery last week, and the Celtics announced that he is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. 

It’s the second time in less than a year Williams has had a procedure on his left knee. The Celtics big man underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in late March. 

Blake Griffin of Brooklyn Nets warms up before the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn April 25, 2022. 

Blake Griffin of Brooklyn Nets warms up before the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn April 25, 2022.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The news of Williams’ timeline for a return came one day after the Celtics announced head coach Ime Udoka had been suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season for "violations of team policies." 

Udoka reportedly had a consensual relationship with a female staffer within the Celtics organization.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.