Celtics beat 76ers 98-78 as Noel finally debuts for Philadelphia

Evan Turner and Brandon Bass scored 15 points apiece, and the Boston Celtics outscored the Philadelphia 76ers 21-5 over the first 7 ½ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 98-78 victory Monday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Turner, who signed a two-year contract with the Celtics during the offseason, also had 10 rebounds and six assists, while Bass pulled down eight boards.

Philadelphia rookie center Nerlens Noel, the No. 6 pick in the 2013 draft, finally made his pro debut after missing last season with knee surgery. He started and had four points and six rebounds in 27 minutes. He was 2 for 9 from the floor and fouled out with 4:28 left. He also picked up a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Marcus Smart, the sixth pick in the draft, started and played 27 minutes with two points, six assists, three steals, three rebounds and a blocked shot for the Celtics.

Both teams were missing their point guards. Boston's Rajon Rondo is recovering from a broken hand and Philadelphia's Michael Carter-Williams is rehabbing offseason shoulder surgery. Also, Boston's Jeff Green was out with a minor calf injury.

Kelly Olynyk scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half, including five straight to start the fourth-quarter run. Marcus Thornton also had 14, while Jared Sullinger added 10 points — on 4-of-15 shooting — and 13 rebounds.

Tony Wroten led the Sixers, who turned the ball over 28 times, with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Hollis Thompson added 15 points and Arnett Moultrie had 12 points and six rebounds.