Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Louisiana
Published

Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord's husband describes moment ‘'world fell apart' after plane crash

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
close
Small plane crash kills at least 5 in LouisianaVideo

Small plane crash kills at least 5 in Louisiana

Daughter-in-law of LSU coach reportedly killed en route to college football playoff game.

Carley McCord’s grieving husband says his “world fell apart” when he received the devastating news of the sports reporter’s death in a plane crash.

Steven Ensminger Jr. said his aunt delivered him the news that his 30-year-old wife died en route to the Peach Bowl in Georgia, where his father was coaching the Louisiana State University Tigers, ABC News reported.

“My aunt Betty called and she told me I need to sit down right now and listen carefully,” Ensminger said. “And that’s when my world fell apart.”

Carley McCord died in a Louisiana plane crash at age 30.

Carley McCord died in a Louisiana plane crash at age 30.

McCord was one of five passengers killed aboard a small aircraft Saturday morning that went down in a parking lot in Lafayette, Louisiana, and erupted in flames, officials said.

Ensminger — who was working while his wife was on the doomed flight — said he has been struggling with accepting that he didn’t respond to McCord’s final text message to tell him that she loved him.

Click for more from The New York Post.