Cardinals release long snapper Canaday, place TE Niklas on IR

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have released long snapper Kameron Canaday and safety Marqui Christian.

Arizona also placed tight end Troy Niklas on injured reserve with a wrist injury and elevated tight end Ifeanyi Momah from the practice squad in moves announced Tuesday.

A rookie from Portland State, Canaday earned the starting job out of training camp, but had glaring errors on snaps twice in three games. He botched a snap that was returned for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Cardinals are expected to try out long snappers this week before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Momah was released by the Cardinals on the final roster cut on Sept. 3 and signed to the practice squad the next day.